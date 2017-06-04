 Skip Nav
7 Powerful Tributes Inspired by the Recent London Attacks

On Saturday, June 3, citizens in London were devastated by yet another terrorist attack; this time on the London Bridge and at a nearby Borough Market which left 7 people dead and nearly 50 people injured. It was the third attack in the UK in the past three months, and Britain's Prime Minister is calling on the United Kingdom to come together to put an end to extremist and terrorism. "Enough is enough," May said in a speech the following day. "We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies." The tragedy has since inspired powerful artwork around the world which echos the Prime Minster's statements. See them all ahead.

InstagramSocial MediaWorld NewsDigital LifeArt
