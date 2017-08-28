Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post

The Chan-Zuckerberg family just added a fourth member, and her name is August.

Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook (naturally) on Aug. 28 to announce that his wife, Priscilla Chan, had given birth to their second daughter, August. Zuckerberg, who notably took two full months of paternity leave after the birth of his first daughter, Max, took to Facebook just last week to announce that he was planning to do the same for his second daughter. "When Max was born, I took two months of paternity leave. I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her in the first months of her life," Zuckerberg wrote, before advocating for all new parents to take advantage of as much leave as possible.

Zuckerberg also upheld the tradition he established when Max was born of writing a Facebook post to his new daughter and penned one to August as well, telling his daughter that "even though headlines often focus on what's wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We're optimists about your generation and the future."

Read the text of the Facebook letter in full below, and congratulations to the happy new parents!