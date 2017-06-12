 Skip Nav
Megyn Kelly's Interview With Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theorist Causes Sh*tstorm of Backlash
Megyn Kelly's Interview With Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theorist Causes Sh*tstorm of Backlash

Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess

Megyn Kelly's upcoming interview with infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is causing a major outcry. Dubbed "the most paranoid man in America," Jones is the king of absurd and offensive theories — including his claim that the Sandy Hook shooting was "completely fake" — which he shares on his website and show Infowars. Kelly, the former Fox News anchor who now works for NBC, took to Twitter to tease her chat with the theorist, which is set to air on June 18.

In the short clip from the interview, Jones and Kelly are seen discussing his various hypotheses, including his views on Newtown. While Kelly somewhat takes him to task over the impact his false theories have had, the truth is that Jones is widely considered responsible for instigating a wave of hatred against the innocent parents who lost children in the Sandy Hook attack. In fact, one of those very Newtown "truthers" was sentenced to prison time just last week for threatening the father of one little boy who was killed.

Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose own daughter was one of the shooting victims, is vocally protesting Kelly's interview with Jones. After catching wind of the broadcast, she fired off a series of tweets to explain why giving Jones a platform to spread his views is not just dangerous but also cruel.

But Márquez-Greene wasn't the only one, as many other notable figures shared their candid opinions on the situation, declaring it "inexcusable." To add insult to injury, the interview is airing on Father's Day — a holiday that's already deeply painful for the parents of the children slain in the massacre.





