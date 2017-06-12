Megyn Kelly's Interview With Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theorist Causes Sh*tstorm of Backlash

Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess

Megyn Kelly's upcoming interview with infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is causing a major outcry. Dubbed "the most paranoid man in America," Jones is the king of absurd and offensive theories — including his claim that the Sandy Hook shooting was "completely fake" — which he shares on his website and show Infowars. Kelly, the former Fox News anchor who now works for NBC, took to Twitter to tease her chat with the theorist, which is set to air on June 18.

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

In the short clip from the interview, Jones and Kelly are seen discussing his various hypotheses, including his views on Newtown. While Kelly somewhat takes him to task over the impact his false theories have had, the truth is that Jones is widely considered responsible for instigating a wave of hatred against the innocent parents who lost children in the Sandy Hook attack. In fact, one of those very Newtown "truthers" was sentenced to prison time just last week for threatening the father of one little boy who was killed.

Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose own daughter was one of the shooting victims, is vocally protesting Kelly's interview with Jones. After catching wind of the broadcast, she fired off a series of tweets to explain why giving Jones a platform to spread his views is not just dangerous but also cruel.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a miracle no #sandyhook parent has ended their life yet. The loss of a loved one and the constant harrasment is too much. @megynkelly — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017







You do not "shine a light" on someone with such dangerous ideals and ideas. Shine a light on the parents, siblings and their journeys. https://t.co/Bj7s7Oi8V4 — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017







Here you go @megynkelly - her name is Ana Grace Márquez-Greene. Say her name- stare at this & tell me it's worth it. @nbc #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/mKrU63KWmA — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

But Márquez-Greene wasn't the only one, as many other notable figures shared their candid opinions on the situation, declaring it "inexcusable." To add insult to injury, the interview is airing on Father's Day — a holiday that's already deeply painful for the parents of the children slain in the massacre.

There is no justification for amplifying lies (or a liar), particularly about unimaginable tragedy. I hope no parent, no person watches this https://t.co/nSt1MGGM2U — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 12, 2017











