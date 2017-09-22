 Skip Nav
Michelle Obama Just Perfectly Summed Up the Hypocrisy of the GOP

If anyone is going to expertly shred the current administration without so much as a single mention of our president's name, you can bet that it's going to be Michelle Obama.

Speaking at a Sept. 22 tech conference in Utah, the former first lady answered questions in an hour-long moderated conversation that shed light on her true feelings about the current state of American politics. As initially reported by the Salt Lake City Tribune, Mrs. Obama took the opportunity to address the flaws she sees in the nationalist, "America-first" rhetoric that's played a central role in Donald Trump's rise to power. "We live in a big country and a big world," she said before noting that her husband's White House was one built on hope while the current administration is one built on fear.

Obama also expertly called out the hypocrisy that often surrounds the conservative discourse on health care. "You can't just want to help someone in a hurricane and not make sure they can go to the doctor when they're sick," she said to an audience over 1,000 people. But while it's refreshing to hear Michelle Obama's take on our current political climate, she also made it very clear that she's not interested in a run for office anytime soon. When a member of the crowd shouted out that Obama should run for president, she was quick to shut it down. "That's still shocking. Like, what?" Obama said, adding, "Are you kidding me? No."

Even if Michelle Obama isn't ready to run for president yet, we can only hope that she throws her wit and sass into helping to get one of these highly qualified women into office in 2020.

