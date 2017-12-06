 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Mike Pence Was the Mike Pence of His College Fraternity — Who's Surprised?
Tech Tips
You Can Now Share a WiFi Password in iOS 11 in 1 Quick and Easy Step
Women
A Day in the Life of a Female Wildland Firefighter
US News
Shark Tank Winner Julia Cheek on Female Entrepreneurship: "Build the Life and the Business You Want"

Mike Pence Told on His Fraternity at Hanover College

Mike Pence Was the Mike Pence of His College Fraternity — Who's Surprised?

Mike Pence hasn't changed dramatically over the years. Though the vice president entered Hanover College as a deeply spiritual man and Jimmy Carter supporter, he left as a born-again evangelical Catholic with his sights set on a political career. He was also pretty much the worst fraternity brother in history during his time in college.

In a new profile by The Atlantic, one of Pence's former fraternity brothers, Dan Murphy, opened up about what the vice president was like in college. Pence joined Phi Gamma Delta in his freshman year, and he fit right in. "You had in that fraternity house everything from the sort of evangelical-Christian crowd to some fairly hard-core drug users," Murphy said. The following year, Pence became the president of the fraternity.

Related
The Internet Was Very Confused by Mike Pence's Tweet About Horses

As Pence continued to take on more responsibility, however, he increasingly morphed into, well, quite the killjoy. After a series of raucous parties, the fraternity was put on probation. Phi Gamma Delta soon found mischievous ways to smuggle alcohol into the house, with Pence often willingly participating in these sophomoric schemes. On one particular night, however, the fraternity received an unexpected visit from the associate dean. Pence was there to greet him at the door.

When fraternity brothers had gotten in trouble in the past, Murphy said, they would typically just take the fall and claim that any alcohol was theirs. Well, not Pence! Instead, he walked the associate dean right over to where they had been hiding a few kegs and specified that the beer belonged to the entire fraternity. "They really raked us over the coals. The whole house was locked down," Murphy said. Upon graduating, Pence was offered a job in the school's admissions office. See? Not much has changed.

Image Source: Getty / Win McNamee
Join the conversation
Mike PenceUS NewsHumor
Humor
10 Things You Should Never, Under Any Circumstances, Include in Your Holiday Card
by Rita Templeton
Kristen Bell Funny Parenting Instagrams and Tweets
Parenting
8 Times Kristen Bell Got Hilariously Real About Parenting
by Monica Sisavat
Which Emoji Are You?
Humor
Which Emoji Matches Your Soul?
by Lisette Mejia
Nicole Richie Instagram Video With Dad Lionel and Mom Brenda
Celebrity Instagrams
Nicole Richie Has No Shame Asking Her Parents What Every Child of Divorce Wants to Know
by Monica Sisavat
White Elephant Gift Ideas
Humor
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds