 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why Hashtags Like #TakeAKnee Matter — and Why They're Not Enough
opinion
Congressman and Pastor Says "If It Wasn't Sexist," He'd Call His Female Colleagues "Eye Candy"
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back After Trump Tweets About Facebook Being "Anti-Trump"

Mike Pence Tweet About Horses

The Internet Was Very Confused by Mike Pence's Tweet About Horses

If you thought President Donald Trump's first 100 days were strange, just wait until you read Mike Pence's latest tweet. On May 12, the current vice president tweeted out a photo of himself standing next to a white horse, but it was his head-scratching caption that no one could understand.

"Outstanding afternoon. 'I've often said there's nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse.' -Pres. Reagan," Pence tweeted. If you've found yourself feeling dumbfounded, you're not alone. The internet collectively had a "WTF" moment over Pence's use of an esoteric Ronald Reagan quote and made sure to let Pence know it.

To make matters even stranger, it's unclear who (if anyone) actually said the phrase Pence is referring to. Some sources attribute the quote to Ronald Reagan, others to Winston Churchill, and one author claims it's neither.

Keep reading to see some of the best reactions ahead.

Join the conversation
Mike PenceUS NewsTwitterPoliticsDigital LifeHumor
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
How to Create a Wedding Hashtag No One Else Will Have
by Lisette Mejia
Harry Potter Baruffio Easter Egg
Humor
Here's Another Harry Potter Detail We Can't Believe We Never Noticed Before
by Eleanor Sheehan
How Do I Find Ebooks at My Local Library?
Tech Tips
Google Just Made It Even Easier to Borrow an Ebook From the Library
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Michelle Obama on Women Voting For Trump
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Joe Biden's Favorite Obama Bromance Meme
Digital Life
Joe Biden's Favorite Meme Reveals Exactly How Deep His Bromance With Obama Goes
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds