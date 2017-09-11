Miss Texas Slammed Donald Trump's Response to Charlottesville, and Yeah, We're Clapping

In August, white supremacists and neo-Nazis assembled in Charlottesville, VA, igniting fear across the country with their incredibly racist values and leaving three people dead. It wasn't until late the next morning that President Trump spoke out on this tragedy, and he did so in a way that had left people enraged. Trump claimed that there were "many sides" responsible for these horribly hateful crimes. He condemned the violence, but refused to acknowledge that this was an act of terror, nor acknowledge the hate groups involved.

While many Americans were sorely disappointed by Trump's remarks following Charlottesville, one woman went a step further, using the platform of the Miss America pageant to condemn Trump and his response to Charlottesville. Oh, and she made that powerful statement — one that was avoided by Trump for more than a week after the event — in just 15 seconds.

Miss Texas, Margana Wood, was asked about her thoughts on the protests. "The president said there was shared blame with 'very fine people' on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain," the question read.

Wood wasted no time, immediately calling the crimes exactly what they were, and saying what President Trump should have said following the violence. "I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack," Miss Texas stated passionately. "And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."



Wood may not have been named Miss America, but she didn't need a crown to win the country over with her honest and adamant words about the president. Check out some of the amazing reactions below.

Pageant contestants are officially clearer, tougher and more compassionate than the President. https://t.co/0Y3wzrOuAR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 11, 2017

Today was the day Miss Texas became president. https://t.co/doQa3Fq5UT — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 11, 2017