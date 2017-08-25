Need a Reason to Be Proud of America? Visit a National Park

To celebrate the 100 years of America's National Park Service in 2016, the US Department of the Interior launched the Find Your Park campaign. The choice of “your” in the slogan was meaningful; it emphasized that America's national parks belong to the people.

It's this collective ownership and responsibility over our country's natural and cultural resources that makes the national parks so special. Visit one, and you'll see people of different financial means and physical abilities learning, relaxing, and getting exercise. National parks are generally free of socioeconomic class markers. Everyone's wearing a basic uniform of dusty shoes and practical clothing. With often limited cell phone service, our parks give modern tourists a chance to disconnect and experience the basic things generations of humans have enjoyed: fresh air and diverse natural landscapes.

In a polarized political climate that pits Democrats against Republicans, coastal elites against the inland working class, and city dwellers against rural citizens, the national parks provide a political demilitarized zone where Americans can simply be Americans. You get a chance to experience that American brand of frontier individualism and resourcefulness you learned about in middle-school history class. The natural wonders provide a sense of hope and endless possibility. Our national parks are well run by educated federal employees dedicated to conservation. In the parks, science and respect for the environment are presumed virtues, not topics to be politicized. The parks also present this best version of America to international visitors. According to the US Travel Association, more than a third of the 38.4 million people who travel from abroad to the US each year visit a National Park or Monument during their trips. America invented the concept of a national park around the turn of the 20th century, and countries around the world have emulated it ever since.