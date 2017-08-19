The Clever Way 1 German City Turned a Neo-Nazi Rally Into a Positive Cause

If you were as disturbed as we were while watching the violent neo-Nazi and white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, which left three people dead last weekend, you may find some solace in this viral story about how one city in Germany turned a neo-Nazi rally into a positive cause.

Twitter user CleveJones1 recently shared the real-life story about the annual neo-Nazi marches held in the small town of Wunsiedel, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler's deputy, Rudolf Hess. As the story goes, each year hundreds of neo-Nazis gather to walk the city streets holding symbols of neo-Nazism, causing residents to feel hopeless.

In 2014, several sponsors in the area came up with the clever solution to turn the hateful marches into an "involuntary walkathon" with all proceeds going to support programs that fight against Nazis. For every participant who completes the walk, money is raised against their own ideology. Genius, right?

But the sponsors didn't just stop there. At these annual marches, motivational signs are hung and bananas are provided throughout the route to encourage the neo-Nazis to complete their walk, resulting in even more money raised by each participant. At the end of the march, the neo-Nazis also receive a certificate detailing exactly how much many they donated to anti-Nazi organizations.

Watch the video ahead to see exactly how "Germany's most involuntary charity walk" comes to life.