It's Easy to See Why This Clip of Paul Manafort Squirming Over Russia Questions Is Resurfacing

Guys, let's hear Manafort's side before we rush to judgement. pic.twitter.com/utIDJCJPZB — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 22, 2017

Update on Oct. 30, 2017:

Paul Manafort turned himself into the FBI this morning. Trump's former campaign adviser and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, face 12 federal charges — including conspiracy against the United States. Manafort and Gates both pleaded not guilty as they appeared in court this afternoon.

Original story:

Things are not looking good for President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser Paul Manafort. On March 21, the Associated Press revealed that beginning in 2006, Manafort was paid $10 million annually by a Russian tycoon with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Manafort's paid contract with Oleg Deripaska appears to have ended in 2009, he formulated a written plan to ease the economic sanctions imposed on Russia which he proposed in a memo sent directly to the billionaire. Manafort was also paid to influence business dealings, politics, and news coverage to favor Russian interests, according to documents obtained by the AP. This report is quite condemning given that Manafort went on to chair Trump's campaign before resigning as allegations of his ties to Russia began to trickle out in August of 2016.

Back in July, however, Manafort appeared on CBS news to refute claims that the president was financially bound to Russia and, well, he had quite a difficult time constructing sentences to deny the allegation.

In the video, which is especially relevant now in light of the evidence, Manafort is asked by CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell if Trump himself has any financial connection to Russia.

"So to be clear, Mr. Trump has no financial relationships with any Russian oligarchs?" O'Donnell questioned.

"That's what he said. That's what I said. Obviously, that's . . . what our position is," Manafort, fumbling, responded.

Throughout the entire interview, Manafort repeatedly dodged and avoided questions, ostensibly so he would not get caught in a lie later down the road. As it turns out, Manafort's nonsensical response is actually quite apropos given the Trump administration's current predicament with Russia.