 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Single Glorious Tech Gadget From Oprah's Favorite Things List

Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2017 is finally here, which means the holiday season has officially begun and it's time to get shopping! Ahead, we've pulled out each and every one of those must-have tech gadgets that our favorite gift-giver has highlighted this year — and remember, you can always buy two of each and keep one for yourself. 'Tis now (officially) the season to treat yourself, after all!

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean
$190
Buy Now
GoBone Interactive
$199
Buy Now
MYTAGALONGS Charger Case
$16
Buy Now
Orbit Card Bluetooth Tracker
$39.95
Buy Now
Asobu Coldbrew Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$54.99
Buy Now
My Audio Pet Bluetooth Speaker
$29.99
Buy Now
Smart Nora Anti Snoring Solution
$299
Buy Now
Samsung 55-Inch 4K Frame TV
$2,175
Buy Now
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$109
Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show
$229
Buy Now
Gourmia GSI180 Automatic Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker
$49.99
Buy Now
MYTAGALONGS Earbud Case
$10
Buy Now
Rechargeable Toothbrush
Smart Bone for Dogs
Portable Charger Case
Bluetooth Wallet Tracker
Portable Cold Brew Maker
Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Snore Reduction Aid
The Frame TV
Wireless Headphones
Echo Show
Frozen Dessert Maker
Portable Earbud Case
Start Slideshow
ShoppableBest Of 2017Tech ShoppingGift GuideHolidayOprahOprah WinfreyTech
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds