People Are Doing Anything They Can to Help Victims of the Disastrous Mexico Earthquake

Eleven days after the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca were rocked by a powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 9, the country was hit again with a 7.1-magnitude earthquake. The latest quake, which struck in Central Mexico, has already left more than 200 dead. As the country continues to try and find survivors among the rubble, many are turning to Facebook to help victims, volunteers, first responders, and anyone who needs it.

Isabelle Vazquez is one of those people trying to help. In a Facebook post, she revealed that she was bringing 300 lunch bags filled with sandwiches, fruit, water, crackers, and potato chips to victims. You can see the a car filled with the food necessities above. In another post, Walter Acevedo asked for volunteers to help prepare food. The post quickly garnered reactions from many people offering their help.

Se ocupa ayuda para clasificar las cosas. Voluntarios para preparar alimentos. En la parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Fátima en la colonia prohogar Posted by Walter Acevedo on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

A different post from Thelma Ascencio let people know that her house was open for people to sleep, shower, and eat in.

Si alguien necesita un lugar para dormir, bañarse o comer, acá en el Estado los recibimos. Posted by Thelma Ascencio on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

It's heartwarming to see people open up their homes and offer up any help they can. If you would like to lend a hand, The New York Times has a handy list of charities you can donate to in order help victims.