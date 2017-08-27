Wondering How Pink Feels About Trump? The Back of Her Pants Says It All



We already know that Pink isn't afraid to speak her mind, but she certainly didn't hold back at the 2017 MTV VMAs. The singer almost left us in tears while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, delivering an incredibly powerful speech about how she taught her daughter the importance of staying true to yourself. When Pink wrapped up her touching speech and headed off the stage alongside Ellen DeGeneres, we noticed that she snuck a hidden message onto her outfit, and damn, it's quite the bold one!

On the back of Pink's white pants, she attached a green glittery tag that spelled out "Fump Truck" in all caps, and the side of her pants featured a similar red tag that read "Wake the Fu*# up!" We hear you loud and clear, Pink!



