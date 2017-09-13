 Skip Nav
US News
The 1 Reason Trump Has Made So Many Cameos, According to Matt Damon
Digital Life
We Tested Out Apple's New Animated Emoji — and Holy Sh*t, We're Addicted
Politics
Australians Rally For Marriage Equality in the Country's Largest LGBTQ+ Demonstration Ever
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All of the New Apple Gadgets For 2017 — And How Much Each Will Cost

There are few things in the tech world that are as highly anticipated as an Apple Event. The 2017 edition — which took place on Sept. 12 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's newest Cupertino, CA, campus — was no exception, and four brand new models of four much-loved Apple products were introduced to the world during the two hours in which the event elapsed. But let's be honest: you're here for the tl; dr version, so we'll skip past all the details and dive straight into what you're looking for.

Ahead, you'll find a complete rundown of all four of the new lines. From the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, and from Apple TV 4K to Apple Watch Series 3, we've put together exactly when you can expect each device and how much it's going to cost you to take 'em all home.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Apple TV 4K
Apple Watch Series 3
iPhone X
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
iPhone 8 PlusiPhone XiPhone 8Apple WatchApple TViPhoneDigital LifeAppleTech
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
by Kelsey Garcia
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Details: Wireless Charging, AR, Lighting
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Donald Trump Kim Jong-un Hair Swap Meme
Donald Trump
An Evil Genius Swapped Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's Hair and We Can't Look Away
by Chelsea Hassler
iPhone X Edition Details and Features
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Sober Living App For Recovering Addicts
Digital Life
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds