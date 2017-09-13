All of the New Apple Gadgets For 2017 — And How Much Each Will Cost

There are few things in the tech world that are as highly anticipated as an Apple Event. The 2017 edition — which took place on Sept. 12 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's newest Cupertino, CA, campus — was no exception, and four brand new models of four much-loved Apple products were introduced to the world during the two hours in which the event elapsed. But let's be honest: you're here for the tl; dr version, so we'll skip past all the details and dive straight into what you're looking for.

Ahead, you'll find a complete rundown of all four of the new lines. From the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, and from Apple TV 4K to Apple Watch Series 3, we've put together exactly when you can expect each device and how much it's going to cost you to take 'em all home.