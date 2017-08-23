This Republican Rep. Believes It's Totally "Plausible" That Obama Set Up Charlottesville Rally

Barely a week has passed since neo-Nazis and white supremacists rallied in Charlottesville, VA, an event which left three dead, and the conspiracy theories are out in full force. Instead of taking the much easier route and disavowing Nazis, one site chose instead to peddle a conspiracy theory suggesting that former President Barack Obama coordinated the rally, a wild falsity that one Idaho State Representative would later post to his personal Facebook page and even defend. After receiving flack for posting the article, Republican Representative Bryan Zollinger wrote in a comment, "I'm not saying it is true, but I am suggesting that it is completely plausible."

Zollinger, who was elected in 2016 and who represents District 33, posted the article called "Charlottesville and Its Aftermath: What If It Was a Setup?" on Aug. 18. The article purports the theory that Obama, George Soros, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, and Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer might've met in Obama's "war room" in his new Washington DC home to plan the rally. Zollinger, instead of taking the better route and condemning Nazis — which was the very least anyone could do and which even President Donald Trump did — decided to stand by it. In responding to one comment, Zollinger wrote,

"Joel, I'm not saying it is true but I am suggesting that it is completely plausible. We know that many protestors were Soros funded and we also know that Donald Trump is not a racist. The man was in the public spotlight for twenty plus years with zero allegations of racism. He has clearly and unequivocally denounced by name these hate groups as he well should have. The media has chosen to push this narrative until even some of the president's own party are sucking up to the media, mind you only those that know they are part of the swamp that Trump avowed to drain. So while I'm not saying I believe the article, I'm glad to see someone out there asking people to think for themselves and use some logic and reason rather than spout what the media, otherwise known as the communications branch of the Democratic Party is selling."

"Wow, I found this article to be interesting if not thought provoking. I found some of the theories to be plausible and others to be maybe somewhat far-fetched. Unfortunately, many have taken offense to my post and have labeled me many unmentionable things. Just for the record I never meant to offend anyone and apologize if I truly offended anyone. I always try to keep both my private FB page and my political page civil and respectful. I truly believe and try to live by the mantras of love one another and do good to those who hate you and pray for those that are cruel to you. If you ever feel I have not lived by this mantra or offended you, please contact me and let me apologize. Now that said, I am adamantly opposed to fake outrage and censorship of thought and/or the exchange of ideas and will not tolerate such if I know it is fake. Anyway, love you all and I will not be posting anymore on this thread. I appreciate the robust discussion here. BTW, it was not anyone on here that prompted this response. Once the media contacts you regarding a social media post, you know it's offended someone."

Trump, who has been accused of racist actions before, did not completely denounce these hate groups. In a press conference on Aug. 15, Trump did once again condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists, but also said, "I've condemned many different groups, but not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch." Zollinger then doubled down on posting this article in another comment and wrote,

You can view Zollinger's post and search for his comments ahead.