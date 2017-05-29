"You Have Been the Greatest Threat to My Family": Constituents Erupt at Rep. MacArthur

The GOP representative who played a key part in helping the new version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) pass the House was met with anger, protests, and yelling at a town hall. Representative Tom MacArthur held a five-hour town hall on May 10, where one constituent said MacArthur is "the single greatest threat to my family."

MacArthur, of New Jersey's third congressional district, was a key member in helping the AHCA pass the house with the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment. This amendment would let states get waivers to "weaken several key Obamacare insurance reforms" like the preexisting condition one, reports CNN. Under Obamacare, insurance companies can't discriminate against someone based on their health history. Well, MacArthur's help in crafting this amendment led people to berate him at a town hall.



Why the New Healthcare Bill Is So Unfair to Kids With Special Needs Related

Two key moments during the town hall quickly went viral. One focused on 17-year-old Daisy Confoy, who asked him whether rape was a preexisting condition. "I will not describe a violent act against a woman as a preexisting condition," he said, reports ThinkProgress. You can watch Confoy talk to MacArthur in a clip ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tense exchange as woman asks MacArthur if rape is a pre-existing condition in AHCA @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/X16jnAKFh7 — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) May 10, 2017





Another came when medical assistant Geoff Ginter told MacArthur, "You have been the single biggest threat to my family in the entire world." He told MacArthur how his wife beat cancer and his children have preexisting conditions as well. "You are the reason I stay up at night." Watch Ginter's tense speech ahead.

Man angrily tells MacArthur: "You have been the single greatest threat to my family." Says GOP bill was dead until MacArthur resurrected it. pic.twitter.com/U1O8vTwVBx — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) May 11, 2017





Throughout the town hall, people also yelled "liar" at MacArthur. Some like Derek Reichenbecher reminded him that the bill is only alive because of him. "This is your health care bill. It was dead in the water. It could have stayed dead in the water and now it's the MacArthur Amendment that brought this thing forward," said Reichenbecher, according to NPR.

Before the town hall even started, people were lying on the ground outside of the event, with tombstone-decorated signs that read "Couldn't Afford Asthma Care." Others held posters that said "Killer Tom," and there was even an inflatable chicken that looked like Trump. It should've prepared MacArthur for what was to come.

Protesters holding a "die-in" outside Rep. Tom MacArthur's town hall pic.twitter.com/IfxKmzBtKs — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 10, 2017





At the end of the five-hour town hall, one constituent did thank MacArthur for showing up and letting them "voice [their] concerns."

"You thought you would come here and take a beating. And mostly you did." - Final question at MacArthur town hall comes as he nears 5 hours pic.twitter.com/WPVmtsMUPm — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) May 11, 2017





MacArthur will hopefully learn from his constituents and realize that these are the people who voted for him — and will determine whether they vote for him again.