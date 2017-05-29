 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
"You Have Been the Greatest Threat to My Family": Constituents Erupt at Rep. MacArthur
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Addresses the Melania Trump Gift Meme
Politics
Former Obama White House Press Secretary Doesn't Have an Inkling of Sympathy For Sean Spicer
Teachers
Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Student "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award

Representative Tom MacArthur AHCA Town Hall

"You Have Been the Greatest Threat to My Family": Constituents Erupt at Rep. MacArthur

The GOP representative who played a key part in helping the new version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) pass the House was met with anger, protests, and yelling at a town hall. Representative Tom MacArthur held a five-hour town hall on May 10, where one constituent said MacArthur is "the single greatest threat to my family."

MacArthur, of New Jersey's third congressional district, was a key member in helping the AHCA pass the house with the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment. This amendment would let states get waivers to "weaken several key Obamacare insurance reforms" like the preexisting condition one, reports CNN. Under Obamacare, insurance companies can't discriminate against someone based on their health history. Well, MacArthur's help in crafting this amendment led people to berate him at a town hall.

Related
Why the New Healthcare Bill Is So Unfair to Kids With Special Needs

Two key moments during the town hall quickly went viral. One focused on 17-year-old Daisy Confoy, who asked him whether rape was a preexisting condition. "I will not describe a violent act against a woman as a preexisting condition," he said, reports ThinkProgress. You can watch Confoy talk to MacArthur in a clip ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT


Another came when medical assistant Geoff Ginter told MacArthur, "You have been the single biggest threat to my family in the entire world." He told MacArthur how his wife beat cancer and his children have preexisting conditions as well. "You are the reason I stay up at night." Watch Ginter's tense speech ahead.


Throughout the town hall, people also yelled "liar" at MacArthur. Some like Derek Reichenbecher reminded him that the bill is only alive because of him. "This is your health care bill. It was dead in the water. It could have stayed dead in the water and now it's the MacArthur Amendment that brought this thing forward," said Reichenbecher, according to NPR.

Before the town hall even started, people were lying on the ground outside of the event, with tombstone-decorated signs that read "Couldn't Afford Asthma Care." Others held posters that said "Killer Tom," and there was even an inflatable chicken that looked like Trump. It should've prepared MacArthur for what was to come.


At the end of the five-hour town hall, one constituent did thank MacArthur for showing up and letting them "voice [their] concerns."


MacArthur will hopefully learn from his constituents and realize that these are the people who voted for him — and will determine whether they vote for him again.

Image Source: Getty / DOMINICK REUTER
Join the conversation
Health CarePolitics
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
Pope Francis Wasn't Shy About Sharing His Climate-Change Message With Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Aly Raisman Responds to Airport Body-Shamer
Aly Raisman
Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Fires Back at "Sexist" Body-Shamer
by Victoria Messina
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Melania Trump
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Who Will Kill Littlefinger on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
We'd Bet Money That Littlefinger Dies This Way on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
What are Slice Sheet Masks
Beauty Tips
by Sarah Siegel
Selena Gomez Buys House in Studio City, California
Selena Gomez
by Terry Carter
Michelle Obama Responds to Melania Trump Gift Meme
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Addresses the Melania Trump Gift Meme
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Adding New Baby to Insurance Plan
Parenting News
Why These Parents Are in Insurance Hell (and Owe $200,000) For Their Newborn
by Lauren Levy
James Corden and Orlando Bloom IT Guys Skit 2017
The Late Late Show with James Corden
by Caitlin Hacker
Robocalls Voicemail FCC Petition
Politics
Republicans Want to Clog Your Voicemail With Telemarketing Pitches
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds