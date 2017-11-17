 Skip Nav
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is a Supreme Superhero in This Fake Justice League Trailer
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Justice League Trailer Spoof

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is a Supreme Superhero in This Fake Justice League Trailer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a living legend. As the second female justice ever appointed to the Supreme Court, she has spent over two decades presiding over notable cases. One might even say she's a real-life superhero.

On the Nov. 16 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a fake Justice League trailer imagined a world where Ginsburg is a superhero fighting alongside Aquaman and Wonder Woman. What's her superpower? Well, she's a little hard of hearing — which she views as an advantage in life — and she throws her gavel at villains during crucial moments. Her tagline? "Justice just got supreme." It might only be a fake trailer, but it's so very real in our hearts.

Late Night HighlightsRuth Bader GinsburgJimmy Kimmel LiveJustice LeagueHumor
