Meet Frida, the Incredible (and Adorable) Dog Helping Rescue Earthquake Survivors in Mexico

After Mexico was rocked by a major earthquake for the second time in a month on Sept. 19, a massive rescue effort began that saw citizens, military, and emergency personnel banding together to track down every possible survivor in the area. The effort isn't limited to those on two legs, however — standing alongside those men and women putting in very long hours this month is a Labrador Retriever named Frida, who has come to the rescue after both natural disasters.

Frida is a member of the Mexican Navy, SEMAR, and counts the president of Mexico as one of her many fans. After the first earthquake in Oaxaca, Enrique Peña Nieto took to Twitter to praise her for saving 52 lives by sniffing humans out from amid the debris.

Below, check out some photos and video of Frida in action — and to be clear, there's absolutely no shame in saying "good girl!" out loud at any point.

