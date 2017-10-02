 Skip Nav
SNL Skit About Donald Trump and the San Juan Mayor

Donald Trump Might Not Know Where or What Puerto Rico Is in This SNL Skit

Alec Baldwin revived his portrayal of Donald Trump for the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, and he had a lot of catching up to do. In addition to acknowledging the many press secretary switch-ups, the threats against North Korea, and the NFL protests, the skit also touched upon the president's more recent attack on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. Oh, there was also a joke about Jeff Sessions living in a grandfather clock outside the Oval Office.

In the president's exchange with Mayor Cruz in the skit, it's revealed that Trump might not know that Puerto Rico is a United States territory . . . or where it is, for that matter. After saying it'll take a few days to reach the island, Baldwin's Trump says, "You should have paid your bills. FEMA takes a few days . . . unless you join FEMA Prime. I don't know if you know this, but you're in an island in the water. The ocean water. Big ocean with fishies and bubbles and turtles that bite." In case you're wondering, yes, President Trump did make a similar childlike comment earlier in the week. Watch the first cold open of the season above.
