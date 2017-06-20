 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What's on Sen. Kamala Harris's Playlist? Migos, Mary J., Janelle Monáe, and Jay Z
Popsugar Pride
40 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
Pride Month
The Most Important Person to Come Out to Is Yourself

Senator Kamala Harris Spotify Playlist

California Senator Kamala Harris has already become an inspiration for women everywhere by standing up to mansplainers and manterrupters, but now, we're seeing a whole new side to her. In honor of African-American Music Appreciation Month, Harris has released an inspiring playlist on Spotify featuring artists who represent the diverse cultural experience of African-American music — and it's awesome.

"Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world," Senator Harris said in a press release. "Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond."

The playlist includes hits by Stevie Wonder, Jay Z, The Jackson 5, Prince, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Mary J. Blige, and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together," Harris said. "To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy."

Check out the playlist below.

Image Source: Getty / Sandy Huffaker
Join the conversation
Kamala HarrisRace And CultureUS NewsPoliticsMusic
Join The Conversation
Makeup
11 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know About in 2017
by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Philando Castile's Mother on Jury Verdict
US News
Philando Castile's Mother Is "Mad as Hell" as Officer Who Killed Her Son Is Found Not Guilty
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Target's Photoshop-Free Swimsuit Campaign
Fashion News
by Marina Liao
LGBTQ Pride Month Spotify Playlist 2017
Popsugar Pride
24 Songs That Will Add Some Oomph to Your LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration
by Ryan Roschke
Hillary Clinton on Wonder Woman
Hillary Clinton
by Lindsay Miller
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds