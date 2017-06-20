What's on Sen. Kamala Harris's Playlist? Migos, Mary J., Janelle Monáe, and Jay Z

California Senator Kamala Harris has already become an inspiration for women everywhere by standing up to mansplainers and manterrupters, but now, we're seeing a whole new side to her. In honor of African-American Music Appreciation Month, Harris has released an inspiring playlist on Spotify featuring artists who represent the diverse cultural experience of African-American music — and it's awesome.

"Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world," Senator Harris said in a press release. "Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond."

The playlist includes hits by Stevie Wonder, Jay Z, The Jackson 5, Prince, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Mary J. Blige, and many more.

"No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together," Harris said. "To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy."

Check out the playlist below.