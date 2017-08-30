 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Jim Mattis's "Freeze" on the Transgender Military Ban Isn't as Dramatic as You Think
Reddit
6 Shocking Revelations About Nazi Germany, Straight From a 95-Year-Old Who Lived Through It
Donald Trump
GLAAD's CEO Slams Trump's Military Ban: "It's Nothing About Being Patriotic"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Wear Your Activism Loud and Proud With These Powerful Tattoos

The fight for equality and social justice around the world feels more important now than ever before. If you're part of those who #resist sexism, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and bigotry, we've rounded up 16 gorgeous tattoos that will always be there to remind you why you have to keep fighting the good fight. Check them out ahead.

Related
31 Ink Ideas That Empower Women

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
TattoosACTivism
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
30 Meaningful Tattoos in Spanish You'll Want Immediately
by Marina Liao
Game of Thrones Tattoos
Game of Thrones
by Perri Konecky
Tiny Tattoos For Writers
Tattoos
by Laura Marie Meyers
Tattoos For Artists
Tattoos
by Laura Marie Meyers
Tattoo Home Decor
Tattoos
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds