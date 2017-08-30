Social Justice Tattoos
Wear Your Activism Loud and Proud With These Powerful Tattoos
The fight for equality and social justice around the world feels more important now than ever before. If you're part of those who #resist sexism, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and bigotry, we've rounded up 16 gorgeous tattoos that will always be there to remind you why you have to keep fighting the good fight. Check them out ahead.
