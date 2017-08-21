 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
The Trump Family Is Bankrupting the Secret Service, Because Vacations
Digital Life
11 Hilarious Reactions That Will Make Any Solar Eclipse FOMO Disappear Immediately
Donald Trump
President of the United States Says F*ck It, Looks Directly at Solar Eclipse
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell

For just a few minutes, all across the country, people stopped, looked up to sky, and witnessed the first solar eclipse to cross North America, coast to coast, since 1918. The event made people leave their phones, come together, and appreciate a moment of beauty that won't be seen again until April 8, 2024. Whether you missed catching a glimpse or just want to relive the event, ahead are some of the most incredible shots of the once-in-a-lifetime event — all of which will leave you counting down the days until 2024.

Related
This Clip From the 1979 Solar Eclipse Will Make You Realize Why It's So Special

Kids look up at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, NY.
The total solar eclipse from Charleston, SC.
The solar eclipse from Amity, OR.
With a spotter scope, a person views the partial eclipse at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, NY.
A view of the eclipse as captured by NASA.
People look up from the Top of the Rock Observatory at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
A partial totality eclipse view in Amity, OR.
A view of the total solar eclipse happening in Charleston, SC.
Over in Madras, OR, people watch the eclipse unfold at the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience.
With the help of special glasses, a photo of the solar eclipse in Miami, FL.
The solar eclipse plunges the Empire State Building into darkness.
The eclipse at almost full totality in Amity, OR.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US NewsSpaceTech
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds