This Raunchy Video Proves How Ridiculous the Starbucks "Gay Cup" Controversy Is
Starbucks Holiday Cup Controversy Spoof Video

This Raunchy Video Proves How Ridiculous the Starbucks "Gay Cup" Controversy Is

Ah, the holidays. What gets everyone in a festive mood better than complaining about the limited-time red cups at Starbucks? This year, many voiced strong, negative feelings about the purported lesbians who are holding hands at the top of the cup. While a spokeswoman for the company told The New York Times that the figures are not gender-specific, the rage fire continued to burn. Luckily for all of us, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert offered a brilliant solution: just emblazon the cups with straight-up heterosexual pornography instead! Watch the preliminary commercial for Colbert's satirical campaign above, then pray you end up on Santa's naughty list. (Sorry, too far?)

Image Source: CBS
US NewsLate Show With Stephen ColbertLGBTQLate NightViral VideosStarbucksHoliday
