Stephen Colbert on Trump's Response to Matt Lauer Firing

Stephen Colbert Hilariously Mocks Trump's Hypocritical Response to Matt Lauer's Firing

Matt Lauer's swift termination from NBC News due to sexual misconduct allegations was quite the fodder for late-night hosts on Nov. 29. Naturally, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert got in on the conversation and couldn't resist calling out President Donald Trump's hypocritical response to Lauer's firing.

Using his best Trump impersonation, Colbert mockingly recited the POTUS's tweet, which began with an awkward use of the word "wow" and then called out NBC for "putting out so much Fake News." He then asked, "By 'fake news' do you mean, 'More than a dozen women have accused Trump of improper conduct or sexual assault?'" and added, "Listen up, you don't get to comment. That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 a.m. and asking what she's wearing."

You tell 'em, Colbert! Watch the entire segment in the video above to see what else the late-night host had to say about Lauer's departure from the Today show.
