Steve King Blames Obama For Alexandria Shooting

GOP Rep With History of Making Ridiculous Comments Blames the Alexandria Shooting on Obama


Representative Steve King of Iowa is no stranger to making truly outrageous comments on race and politics. It wasn't surprising he made an inflammatory comment, but the audacity of what he said was shocking — even for him. Hours after members of the republican congressional baseball team were shot on a baseball field in Alexandria, VA, King blamed the incident on former President Obama — who, might we remind you, has not been in office since January.

The shooting injured five people, including Representative Steve Scalise, who is still in critical condition. The incident drew quick condemnation from members of both political parties in Congress. House Speaker Paul Ryan even called for congress to "come together" in light of the incident. King appears to have missed the message. In an interview with WHO Iowa Radio, King said, "I do want to put some of this at the feet of Barack Obama. He contributed mightily to dividing us. He focused on our differences rather than our things that unify us. And this is some of the fruits of that labor."

This is coming from the same congressman who said last year that white people have contributed more to society than any other "subgroup of people;" tried to insinuate in 2013 that illegal immigrant children are drug pushers; claimed in 2013 that black people can afford abortions if they just stop buying iPhones; and of course, also pushed the birther movement in 2012 by suggesting Obama was born in Kenya.

Despite pushing this extremely decisive, racist, sexist agenda for years, King thinks it's time that society comes together after this shooting.

Image Source: Getty / Scott Olson
US NewsOpinionBarack Obama
