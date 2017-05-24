Crowds Cheer, Cry, and Embrace as Taiwan Legalizes Gay Marriage

Taiwan might end up becoming the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage due to a court ruling in favor of it on May 24. The Constitutional Court ruled that the Civil Code, which defines marriage as between a man and a woman, violates "both the people's freedom of marriage" and "people's right to equality."

The news was celebrated by the people of Taiwan, as well as several organizations like Amnesty International. "The judges have today said yes to marriage equality. This is a huge step forward for LGBTI rights in Taiwan and will resonate across Asia," said Lisa Tassi, East Asia campaigns director at Amnesty International, in a blog post.

The legislature now has two years to change the Civil Code. If it doesn't do so, any same sex couple will be able to register for marriage and receive "the status of a legally recognized couple." Ahead, see photos of people celebrating the decision.