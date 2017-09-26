 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test
Donald Trump
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far
Tech Tips
Snapchat's New Filters Turn the Sky Into Stunning Masterpieces

Trevor Noah's Response to the NFL National Anthem Protests

Trevor Noah Obliterates the Argument That Athletes Shouldn't Protest on the Field

Trevor Noah has weighed in on the widespread NFL protests that have been occurring as a result of the president's latest attack on outspoken athletes like Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Curry. Though many have come forward to support the #TakeAKnee movement, those who oppose it have argued that athletes should keep politics off the field. On the Sept. 25 episode of The Daily Show, Noah wondered why.

Noah asked, "When is the right time for black people to protest?" To get some answers, he rolled a clip of United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin saying that athletes should "do free speech on their own time." In response, Noah said, "Can you imagine Mnuchin giving that advice to Rosa Parks? He would just be like, 'Hey, Rosa, why you protesting on the bus, huh? People have places to be. Take the bus to your house, sit down on your couch, and protest from home!'"

Related
Amid Donald Trump's Feud With the NFL, This WWII Veteran Took a Knee

Athletes, however, weren't the only ones taking a knee following Donald Trump's divisive comments. At the Global Citizens Music Festival in New York City, Stevie Wonder also got down on his knees to show his support. Former congressman and current radio host Joe Walsh went on to call Wonder "another ungrateful black multi millionaire" on Twitter.

That moment prompted Noah to deliver one of the most profound statements from the timely segment. "When a white billionaire spends a year screaming that America is a disaster, he's in touch with the country," he said. "But when a black man kneels quietly, he should be grateful for the successes America has allowed him to have?"

Noah ended with a Dr. Seuss-inspired rhyme that's really worth hearing. Watch the clip in its entirety above.
Join the conversation
US NewsTrevor NoahLate Night HighlightsPoliticsThe Daily ShowSports
Join The Conversation
Politics
Watch Elizabeth Warren Explain How She Really Feels About Being Silenced on the Senate Floor
by Victoria Messina
Trevor Noah on Trump's Press Conference February 2017
Donald Trump
Watch Trevor Noah Rip Apart the Most Insane Moments of Trump's "Batsh*t" Press Conference
by Victoria Messina
Trevor Noah on Philando Castile and the NRA
Politics
1 of the Biggest Mysteries of the Philando Castile Verdict Is Why the NRA Has Remained Silent
by Perri Konecky
Donald Trump Asked Salma Hayek Out on a Date Video
The Daily Show
Salma Hayek Says Donald Trump Asked Her Out on a Date Once — Sorry, What?!
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez on The Daily Show March 2017 | Video
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Adorably Has No Idea How Much It Costs to Get "On the 6" Subway Nowadays
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds