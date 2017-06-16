 Skip Nav
Look Back on How the World Reacted 2 Years Ago When Trump Announced His Presidential Run
Trump Running For President Anniversary 2017

It was exactly two years ago, on June 16, 2015, when Donald Trump announced he was running for president. In an announcement from Trump Tower in NYC, Trump talked about how he was going to make America great again and make it "bigger, better, and stronger than ever before." At the time, major news outlets didn't think much of Trump and his campaign and painted him merely as a businessman who saw himself as an outsider.

Trump himself also tweeted about the momentous occasion.

On the anniversary of this announcement, some reporters are taking a look back at how they interpreted the news.



Others however, decided it was a perfect opportunity to make jokes.


Ah, 2015. If only we had known.

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Gregory
Politics
Donald Trump
