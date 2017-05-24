 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Old Clip of Steve Bannon, Anthony Bourdain, and Neil deGrasse Tyson Is Crazy to See Now
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo
Politics
Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy

Video of Steve Bannon on Bill Maher

This Old Clip of Steve Bannon, Anthony Bourdain, and Neil deGrasse Tyson Is Crazy to See Now

The internet never forgets.

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's contentious chief strategist, appeared on an episode of Real Time With Bill Maher in 2011, and the segment reveals quite a lot about his beliefs. Alongside an all-star lineup of Neil deGrasse Tyson, Anthony Bourdain, and former Salon editor Joan Walsh, Bannon discussed the financial crisis that had nearly crippled America's economy at the time.

Speaking to how millennials encounter far more financial woes than their predecessors, Bannon describes why, exactly, that's so problematic. "We are literally taking away the most important, formative decade of a person's life," Bannon said. "That's why the crisis is not something to talk about that's going to come, the crisis is here today."

In order to fix this problem, Bannon said that Congress must be mobilized and chastised lawmakers for not doing enough. "We should call Congress back, we should get to work, people should roll their sleeves up, they should be working 18 hours a day to try to solve this," Bannon said in the video.

Related
This Letter From a 7th-Grade Girl Shows Why Trump's Chief Strategist Has No Place in the White House

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that Bannon seems to hold quite a bleak picture of America, his composure in the video is slightly surprising. Though beneath his cool temperament, it's apparent that his vision of "American Carnage remains. It's also concerning that Bannon does not seem to have a solution for the issues he describes since he is now a major influence on American policy.

In the same clip, Bourdain shared an anecdote that's representative of another issue facing the American workforce: the idea that many white Americans consider certain jobs beneath them. "I was an employer for 20 years as a chef," Bourdain said. "I cannot think of a single time an American-born kid ever walked into my restaurant, any restaurant I ever worked in, and asked for a job as a dishwasher, a cleanup person, or even an entry-level prep cook." Many Americans think they are "too good" for certain jobs, Bourdain said.

Bannon appeared to agree with Bourdain's suggestion — which is interesting, considering Trump's administration, led by Bannon, is so hellbent on ridding the United States of immigrants.

Bizarrely, deGrasse Tyson seems to predict Trump. Referring to Congress's inability to consistently agree, deGrasse Tyson suggests a "business person who knows how to make a hard but significant financial decision" be in charge. Welp, be careful what you wish for.

Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM
Join the conversation
Steve BannonUS NewsNeil DeGrasse TysonPoliticsAnthony BourdainBill Maher
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Caitlin Hacker
People Sending Postcards to President Bannon
Steve Bannon
The Hilarious Way Some Americans Are Trolling President Trump With Postcards
by Eleanor Sheehan
Recessional Songs For Weddings
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Geek Culture
What to Drink While Stargazing, a Wine Guide by Neil deGrasse Tyson
by Nicole Nguyen
Queen Elizabeth II Regalia Facts
Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?
by Marcia Moody
Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" Song Facts
Celine Dion
by Quinn Keaney
Trailer for Bill Maher Movie Religulous
World of Faith
Bill Maher Puts New Movie "Religulous" in the Offering Plate
by CitizenSugar
Neil deGrasse Tyson Reenacts Gravity
Michael Ian Black
Neil deGrasse Tyson Reenacts Gravity — as Sandra Bullock
by Kelly Schwarze
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling Couple Pictures
Nostalgia
10 Snaps That Will Make You Want Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling Back Together
by Lauren Turner
Piers Morgan Defends Trump on Real Time With Bill Maher
Donald Trump
Watch Piers Morgan Get Owned For Defending President Trump's Travel Ban
by Terry Carter
Neil deGrasse Tyson's Favorite Movie
Geek Culture
Neil deGrasse Tyson's Favorite Sci-Fi Movie of All Time
by Nicole Nguyen
Anthony Bourdain and Wife Ottavia Busia Have Split
Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain and Wife Ottavia Busia Have Split
by People
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds