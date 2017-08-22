 Skip Nav
US News
12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell
Digital Life
11 Hilarious Reactions That Will Make Any Solar Eclipse FOMO Disappear Immediately
Donald Trump
President of the United States Says F*ck It, Looks Directly at Solar Eclipse

Weatherman Cries During Solar Eclipse Coverage

This Weatherman's Emotional Reaction to the Eclipse Will Brighten Your Day

For many people across America today, the solar eclipse was a once-in-a-lifetime experience they'll never forget. It sounds like a cliche, but watching the solar eclipse with friends, family, and, for some, strangers is an unforgettable memory. It's how Tom Skilling, the chief meteorologist for WGN-TV, felt, as he couldn't help but cry as he reported on the event in Carbondale, IL.

The touching video, a clip from which you can see above, shows Skilling getting emotional as the solar eclipse reaches its totality. He hugs and high fives others as they all watch the event unfold, and apparently he even sang "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles. Then, as the solar eclipse finishes, Skilling tells viewers at home, "We've been told people start sobbing. For some, it's just a life-changing event and we may start doing that too." You can watch that clip ahead.


Related
12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell

Skilling's emotional response to the solar eclipse has also made people on the internet start crying and understand how incredible this event was.



We hope to see Skilling cover the 2024 solar eclipse to remind us why it's so darn special.

Join the conversation
US NewsSpaceViral VideosTech
Join The Conversation
Melissa McCarthy
You Will Cry Laughing Watching Melissa McCarthy Pretend She’s on Chopped
by Erin Cullum
Donald Trump's Middle East Comment in Israel
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe
by Eleanor Sheehan
Sea Lion Dragging Girl Into the Water
Little Kids
Dad of Girl Attacked by Sea Lion Speaks Out About the Incident — and the Infection It Caused
by Lauren Levy
Parents on the First Day of Kindergarten vs. Other Grades
Viral Videos
This Mom Just Hilariously Summed Up Parents on the First Day of Kindergarten
by Alessia Santoro
John Cena Gets Surprised by Fans August 2017 Video
Viral Videos
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds