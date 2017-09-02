 Skip Nav
The world learned a lesson about messing with with the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter the week of July 17th. It all started when Ken Ham, the founder of The Ark Encounter, tried and failed to reclaim the rainbow from the LGBTQ+ community. The Ark Encounter is a museum in Kentucky that boasts a gargantuan, life-size replica of Noah's Ark, the biblical boat that saved Noah and the entire animal and human population from extinction when God flooded the earth and wiped out pretty much everything. In order to take back the symbol — which, in Mr. Ham's eyes, belongs to God and no one else — Ham lit up the Ark Encounter museum with rainbow lights. On Twitter, he explained his motivation:

I know. It's a lot. Luckily for us, nothing happens on Twitter without people immediately co-opting it and turning it into a laughing stock. A similar thing happened in June, when the perplexing hashtag #HeterosexualPrideDay began trending and turned into a flood of hilarious tweets. Almost immediately, the LGBTQ+ community embraced the rainbow-bathed replica of Noah's Ark. And so, #GayBoat was born. In the same way the Babadook became an unexpected LGBTQ+ legend during Pride Month, #GayBoat also quickly achieved icon status. Twitter ignited with hilarious tweets about the newly out-and-proud ark.











We love you, #GayBoat. And we're so proud of your journey.

