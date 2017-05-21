 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Google Lens Will Change How You Take Photos Forever
US News
Anderson Cooper Apologizes For His "Crude" Remark to a Trump Supporter
Politics
Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached

What Is Google Lens?

Google Lens Will Change How You Take Photos Forever

The camera on your smartphone is about to become a lot more useful, thanks to Google. At the Google I/O annual developer conference, the company announced a new product called Google Lens that will make you think of your camera differently.


At its core, Google Lens is relatively simple to understand and use. Take a photo and let Google figure out more details based on the photo. For example, if you take a photo of a restaurant, Google Lens will recognize what restaurant it is, tell you what the hours it has, or what's on the menu. Or take a photo of a WiFi router and its password, and Google Lens will ask if you'd like to connect to the WiFi. It sounds like a dream, and we'll have to wait and see what it's like actually using it, but for now, it looks like a game changer.


Google Lens will come in two Google products: Google Assistant and Google Photos. Google Assistant is the company's answer to Siri on the iPhone. The product is coming to the iPhone around May 17 and it's pretty useful; it works like Siri in that it can answer your questions, scan your email, tell you what's upcoming on your calendar, and several other features. With Google Lens on Google Assistant, you can try a number of the features I mentioned above. Just hold up your smartphone camera to whatever object you want more info on, and ta-da! You should see more information.

On Google Photos, Google Lens will work a little differently. Say you took a photo of a sculpture on a trip to Italy. Google Lens can retroactively tell you what sculpture it is — preventing you from forgetting a possible precious memory. The company also understands that we take photos and screenshots of everything; receipts, books we want to read, and events we don't want to forget about. So, Google Lens will theoretically come up with other prompts for these types of photos, such as suggesting reviews on photos of books or asking if you'd like to buy a ticket to a photo of an upcoming concert. Google hasn't announced yet when Google Lens will officially come to these two products, but keep an eye out and be sure to try it.

Image Source: Getty / Justin Sullivan
Join the conversation
US NewsGoogle I/OGoogleTech NewsDigital Life
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Fantasmic! Returns to Disneyland
Disneyland
Your Favorite Nighttime Show Is Returning to Disneyland, and Soon!
by Hilary White
Trump Will Hang Election Results Map in White House
Donald Trump
Trump Is Displaying an Election Results Map in the White House, Because of Course He Is
by Victoria Messina
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
YouTube Math Puzzle
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Lady Gaga's Tribute to Sonja Durham May 2017
Lady Gaga
by Monica Sisavat
How Technology Influenced Generation X
Geek Culture
Why '80s Babies Are Different Than Other Millennials
by Anna Garvey
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite at Disneyland Hotel
Disney
by Tara Block
Cheap Under-Eye Makeup
Beauty Tips
by Sarah Siegel
Tim Cook's Response to the Muslim Ban
Donald Trump
"Apple Would Not Exist Without Immigration:" Tim Cook Speaks Out Against the Muslim Ban
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why Kids Shouldn't Play With Water Guns
Little Kids
Why Kids Should Never Play With Water Guns. Period.
by Lauren Levy
Trump's Budget Cuts Meals on Wheels
Donald Trump
People Are Sharing Their Incredible Meals on Wheels Stories to Show Why It Shouldn't Be Cut
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds