 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
What Exactly Is Single-Payer Health Care? Here's a Simple Explanation
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
Opinion
It’s Time to Kick Uber to the Curb
Donald Trump
Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did

What Is Single-Payer Health Care?

What Exactly Is Single-Payer Health Care? Here's a Simple Explanation

After the GOP's first Affordable Care Act replacement fail on March 24, Bernie Sanders said he would introduce a bill that proposes a single-payer healthcare system in the United States, a position he also maintained throughout his 2016 presidential campaign.

But what exactly does a single-payer healthcare program entail? Sanders's definition aligns with how European countries have instituted public health care, though there are variations. "Bernie's plan would create a federally administered single-payer health care program. Universal single-payer health care means comprehensive coverage for all Americans," his campaign site still reads.

Related
This Celeb-Packed Video Proves Women's Health Is Damn Sexy — Literally

On a most basic level, single-payer means a healthcare system that is entirely financed by one party (the government), but care remains in the hands of private hospitals and doctors. Insurance would be a guarantee and a public right as opposed to being based on employment; unlike some insurance obtained by Obamacare, there would be no premiums or copays.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bernie's plan will cover the entire continuum of health care, from inpatient to outpatient care; preventive to emergency care; primary care to specialty care, including long-term and palliative care; vision, hearing and oral health care; mental health and substance abuse services; as well as prescription medications, medical equipment, supplies, diagnostics and treatments," Sanders's plan details.

Related
Watch Bernie Sanders Get a Pro-Trump Coal Miner to Say He Wants Universal Health Care

And what does a single-payer healthcare system look like? The United Kingdom has a nationalized health service that provides free care to all of its citizens. Privatized health care still exists, but at a cost — if a citizen wants to pay for treatment from a doctor outside the public health system, they can; however, it is expensive. Allowing private medical practices to exist means that the healthcare provider receives payment directly rather than going through insurance.

Another stipulation, and perhaps a perceived pitfall, of a single-payer healthcare system is higher taxes. Sanders concedes that taxes would likely rise for a few brackets, but the middle class and businesses would ultimately benefit because they would not pay premiums or have to provide packages for employees.

Image Source: Getty / Justin Sullivan
Join the conversation
Bernie SandersHealth CarePolitics
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
Susan Sarandon Proves Her Political Prowess (Once Again) With This Debra Messing Clapback
by Eleanor Sheehan
Chapulin Colorado Fighting Donald Trump Illustration
Donald Trump
by Alessandra Foresto
Questions to Ask Before Traveling With Friends
Summer
28 Questions to Ask Your Friends Before You Travel With Them
by Tara Block
Women's Health
This Celeb-Packed Video Proves Women's Health Is Damn Sexy — Literally
by Kelsey Garcia
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
Prince William
Princess Diana Felt Betrayed by a Tell-All Book — Here's What William Did to Cheer Her Up
by Caitlin Hacker
Donald Trump's Old Tweet About Health Care
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Old Tweet About Health Care Just Came Back to Haunt Him
by Eleanor Sheehan
Bernie Sanders Response to Trump's Congressional Address
Donald Trump
The Moment From Trump's Address to Congress That Almost Made Bernie Sanders LOL
by Lisette Mejia
Rainbow Gift Ideas For Summer
Summer
24 Summer Essentials Every Rainbow-Loving Girl Needs
by Macy Cate Williams
Bernie Sanders Talks Health Care at Town Hall
Donald Trump
Watch Bernie Sanders Get a Pro-Trump Coal Miner to Say He Wants Universal Health Care
by Perri Konecky
Bernie Sanders Laughs at Trump's Comment to Australian PM
Donald Trump
Bernie Sanders Can't Keep It Together After Hearing Trump Applaud Universal Health Care
by Eleanor Sheehan
Princess Diana Photos
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
by Caitlin Hacker
Jimmy Carter Voted For Bernie Sanders
Politics
So Apparently Jimmy Carter Actually Voted For Bernie, Not Hillary
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds