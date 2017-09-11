 Skip Nav
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
Cars
The 1 Thing Congress Actually Agrees on? Self-Driving Cars, Apparently
Barack Obama
How 5 Former Presidents Are Uniting to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Minnesota May Be the Happiest State in America — But You'll Get a Whole Lot More Sleep in Colorado

Happiness isn't an easy thing to measure. Millions of things can happen in the blink of an eye, instantly changing a person's outlook from sunshine and rainbows to eternally bleak. It's also often far easier to put forth a placid facade than to deal with the emotional thunderstorm that's going on inside. But on a more universal level, happiness can be measured as the environmental factors that add up to one's day-to-day existence — in other words, where you live can determine a whole lot about how you feel about your life. And while it's one thing to sometimes ponder whether or not you'd be happier living somewhere else, it's often an insurmountable task to pinpoint exactly where it is you'd need to move to change the one thing that's got you down. And that's where WalletHub comes in.

On Sept. 11, the company released 2017's Happiest States of America, a study that uses "the findings of 'happiness' research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person's overall well-being and satisfaction with life." In order to establish the overall ranking for all 50 states, experts used "28 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to sports participation rate to income growth" to identify just how it is you would feel on a day-to-day basis in each and every state. While the summary of that data is helpful — spoiler: Minnesota is the happiest state, and West Virginia is the unhappiest — it's those key metrics that provide the most insight into life in each state.

Ahead, you'll find 10 of these metrics, from income growth to divorce rate, and the five states that ranked highest and lowest in each category. You never know . . . you just might find out that you really have been living in the wrong place all along.

Rate of Adult Depression
Sleep Amounts
Sports Participation
Suicide Rate
Length of Workday
Unemployment
Income Growth
Volunteering
Divorce Rate
Safety
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US NewsUnemploymentHappinessVolunteerDepression
Join The Conversation
Food Video
You Don't Have to Travel to New York to Taste Rainbow Bagels
by Brandi Milloy
Britt Nilsson on Her Eating Disorder
Britt Nilsson
This Bachelor Alum Is Opening Up About Her Struggle With BED and Bulimia
by Taylor Wing
Chocolate Avocado Pudding Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
by Brandi Milloy
Chewbacca Cupcake Recipe
Get the Dish
Disney World Reveals Its Coveted Recipe For Chewbacca Cupcakes
by Nicole Iizuka
Iced Golden Milk Recipe
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds