These 12 Women Changed the World and You May Not Even Know Their Names

The past year was an extremely significant one for women in America, as the nation saw the first woman ever nominated as presidential candidate for a major political party and women gathered in unprecedented numbers at marches across the United States to protest on behalf of women's rights. In keeping with that momentum, we've decided to take a look back at some women who forever changed history but who have often been overlooked in our textbooks and shared cultural memory. Here are 12 revolutionary women who faced great odds but nevertheless persisted.