Would Ellen DeGeneres Have Donald Trump on Her Show? Simply Put, Hell No

Ellen DeGeneres recently spoke with Megyn Kelly about her new eponymous morning talk show on NBC. During the interview, DeGeneres asked Kelly if she would have Donald Trump on her show. "Definitely," Kelly said. "I mean, I wouldn't say no to the sitting president of the United States. Absolutely not. Would you?" Without missing a beat, DeGeneres swiftly said, "Yeah."

As the audience began cheering, Kelly seemed genuinely surprised by DeGeneres's response. An awkward silence ensued until DeGeneres explained, "He is who he is. He has enough attention. He has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across. There's nothing I'm going to say to him that's gonna change him."

Her response, however, should really come as no surprise. DeGeneres has been fiercely critical of Trump and is also incredibly close with Barack Obama. In the interview, she explained her rationale pretty clearly. "I don't want to give him a platform because it validates him. For me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way. I can't have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world," she said, adding, "He is dividing all of us. I just don't want him on the show."

Watch the powerful exchange in its entirety above.

