 Skip Nav
Disney
We Are Seriously Screaming Over Primark's (Very Affordable!) Disney Collection
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Travel
9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35+ Ways to Decorate Pumpkins Without Carving

If you're sick of buying a flimsy pumpkin-carving set every year, you've come to the right place. Not only is the annual cost of pumpkin carving expensive, but the activity itself is also dangerous and incredibly messy. This Fall, skip the hassle of cutting up a gourd by trying something new: a no-carve pumpkin decoration. Here are more than 30 ideas to get you started.

Related
60+ of the Most Spooktacular Halloween DIYs
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap

5
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween DIYPumpkinsFallDIYHalloween
Join The Conversation
Always-Me Always-Me 2 years

These are all such beautiful creations! We did our own no carve pumpkin DIY as well, check it out on Always Me Clothing’s Blog.

http://blog.alwaysmeclothing.c...
Decor Shopping
These Trendy Halloween Bowls Are Causing a Shopping Frenzy
by Angela Elias
Sexy Couples Halloween Costumes
Relationships
60 Sexy Halloween Couples Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
Free Pumpkin Stencils
Geek Culture
49 Free Templates For the Coolest Jack-o'-Lantern on the Block
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Light-Up Halloween Mickey Ears at Disneyland
Walt Disney World
Disney's New Halloween Mickey Ears Will Light Up Your World!
by Terry Carter
Cheap Halloween Party Ideas
DIY
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds