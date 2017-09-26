 Skip Nav
7 Clever Halloween Costumes All Skyrocketing in Sales on Amazon Right Now

It's time to go on the great hunt for the perfect Halloween costume. If you want to know what costumes people are buying, we have the scoop. Whether you want to be something funny and clever or sexy and cute, there are thousands of options out there for you to choose from. This year, more shoppers are turning to Amazon for their costume choices. If you have Amazon Prime, that free shipping is especially attractive. We uncovered the most popular costumes the online retailer is selling in 2017. We honestly can't believe that a banana and a T. rex are in this list! These picks are disappearing fast, so get them while they're hot!

DC Comics Wonder Woman T-Shirt With Cape and Headband Costume
$13
Buy Now
Kangaroo's Banana Costume
$15
Buy Now
Rubie's Despicable Me 2 Minion Costume
$25
Buy Now
T. Rex Inflatable Costume
$51
Buy Now
Leg Avenue Two-Piece Gretchen Costume
$35
Buy Now
Secret Wishes Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Costume
$28
Buy Now
Secret Wishes Star Wars Princess Leia Costume
$33
Buy Now
Easy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For MenHalloween Costumes For WomenHalloween CostumesHalloweenAmazonShopping
