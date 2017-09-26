7 Clever Halloween Costumes All Skyrocketing in Sales on Amazon Right Now

It's time to go on the great hunt for the perfect Halloween costume. If you want to know what costumes people are buying, we have the scoop. Whether you want to be something funny and clever or sexy and cute, there are thousands of options out there for you to choose from. This year, more shoppers are turning to Amazon for their costume choices. If you have Amazon Prime, that free shipping is especially attractive. We uncovered the most popular costumes the online retailer is selling in 2017. We honestly can't believe that a banana and a T. rex are in this list! These picks are disappearing fast, so get them while they're hot!