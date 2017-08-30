 Skip Nav
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
Travel
This Illegal Hike in Hawaii Is Nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven" For Good Reason

Amtrak Great Dome Car Tickets For Fall

Watch the Leaves Change Aboard Amtrak's Vintage Car With Panoramic Views

It's a little-known fact, but Amtrak gives its passengers the opportunity to ride its vintage Great Dome Car and gaze upon the changing leaves every Fall. The midcentury car offers more panoramic views than Amtrak's modern cars and will be available on select trips on two separate routes in the coming months.

The car will first be available on Amtrak's Downeaster route between Boston and Portland, ME, starting now until Sept. 24. After that, the retro car will be available on the Adirondack route between Albany and Montreal, lasting from Sept. 25 until Nov. 3. It's important to know that the special car will not be available on every trip between those destinations. To know for sure, refer to Amtrak's specific schedule for the Great Dome Car.

Related
12 Things You Should Know Before Traveling Across the Country on Amtrak

The best part? Travel on the car doesn't increase the overall cost of your trip! That being said, seats on the car are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so you might want to arrive early and grab a seat on the car as soon as you board.

Image Source: Stocksnap / Ashley Knedler
Join the conversation
Train TravelTravel InspirationAmtrakFallTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
This Illegal Hike in Hawaii Is Nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven" For Good Reason
by Nicole Yi
What to Do If an Airbnb Is Bad
Travel
by Annie Gabillet
Cinque Terre Tips
Travel
4 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Cinque Terre in Italy
by Lauren Palumbo
What to Do in London in Three Days
Travel
3 Days in London: What to Do, See, and Eat!
by Tara Block
Best Photo Spots at Disney World
Walt Disney World
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds