10 Things to Know Before You Go to Angkor Wat

Indiana Jones shaped the majority of my childhood. Watching the unbelievably attractive Harrison Ford save the archeological world with just a whip and his professorial knowledge, I became extremely influenced by his adventures. At the age of six, I decided that I would grow up to become an archeologist just like him. While I didn't fulfill that youthful fantasy, I did hold onto an affinity for ancient places and history you can physically explore and stand in awe of.

When it came time to plan a trip to Southeast Asia, there was one spot I would not be skipping, no matter what: Angkor Wat. This temple park in Cambodia has been on my mind for the majority of my life, and I was ready to get my Indiana Jones on when I finally arrived at this feat of architectural engineering. Unfortunately, expectations differed from reality, as I ended up extremely sick, dehydrated, and bitten by mosquitos. As hardcore of a traveler as I envision myself to be — and I thought I was prepared as can be — even I couldn't handle the journey. I don't wish my follies on anyone. Therefore, I hope my tips can assist anyone who shares my dream of exploring this architectural destination.