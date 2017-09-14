Angkor Wat Tips
10 Things to Know Before You Go to Angkor Wat
Indiana Jones shaped the majority of my childhood. Watching the unbelievably attractive Harrison Ford save the archeological world with just a whip and his professorial knowledge, I became extremely influenced by his adventures. At the age of six, I decided that I would grow up to become an archeologist just like him. While I didn't fulfill that youthful fantasy, I did hold onto an affinity for ancient places and history you can physically explore and stand in awe of.
When it came time to plan a trip to Southeast Asia, there was one spot I would not be skipping, no matter what: Angkor Wat. This temple park in Cambodia has been on my mind for the majority of my life, and I was ready to get my Indiana Jones on when I finally arrived at this feat of architectural engineering. Unfortunately, expectations differed from reality, as I ended up extremely sick, dehydrated, and bitten by mosquitos. As hardcore of a traveler as I envision myself to be — and I thought I was prepared as can be — even I couldn't handle the journey. I don't wish my follies on anyone. Therefore, I hope my tips can assist anyone who shares my dream of exploring this architectural destination.