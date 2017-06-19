5 Spectacular Things to Do in Aspen That Have Nothing to Do With Skiing

I'm not a skier, so when I found out I'd get to travel to Aspen, CO, in the Summer, I was relieved. Like many people, I associate Aspen with snowy slopes and ski lifts in my mind, but what I learned is that there are just as many things to do in the picturesque resort town that have nothing to do with skiing. If you have an appetite for adventure — and good food — you'll want to keep Aspen on your list of potential Summer travel spots. Aspen and its surrounding destinations like Snowmass, where I stayed at the Westin, offer views for days, exhilarating outdoor activities, relaxing activities to clear your mind, and more. Read on to fuel your wanderlust and discover several amazing things to do in and around Aspen.