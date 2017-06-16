You Can Finally Read at the Beach Thanks to These Beach Pillows

We can't wait to spend our Summer weekends in the sand, lounging out with a good book. Unfortunately, sometimes this can lead to a sore neck, making the experience less than relaxing.

We've searched the internet for the best, most convenient pillows to take with you to the beach. They'll support your neck while helping you stay cool, so you can finally get to the end of that book you've been dying to finish.

Read on to see 12 of the best pillows to take with you to the sand.