You Can Finally Read at the Beach Thanks to These Beach Pillows

Beach Pillows

We can't wait to spend our Summer weekends in the sand, lounging out with a good book. Unfortunately, sometimes this can lead to a sore neck, making the experience less than relaxing.

We've searched the internet for the best, most convenient pillows to take with you to the beach. They'll support your neck while helping you stay cool, so you can finally get to the end of that book you've been dying to finish.

Read on to see 12 of the best pillows to take with you to the sand.

Eagle Creek Exhale Lumbar Pillow Wallet
Eagle Creek Exhale Lumbar Pillow Wallet

The removable fleece cover on the Eagle Creek Exhale Lumbar Pillow Wallet ($30) makes this pick ultracomfortable. Its shape also makes it ideal to place behind your neck, back, or knees. Happy reading.

Eagle Creek
Exhale Lumbar Pillow Wallet
$29.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Eagle Creek Home & Living
The Beach People Wander Beach Pillow
The Beach People Wander Beach Pillow

For both style and functional, choose the The Beach People Wander Beach Pillow ($29). This inflatable pillow comes with a chic cover that you can take off and throw in the washing machine after a long day in the sand.

The Beach People
Wander Beach Pillow
$29
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more The Beach People Decorative Pillows
PODillow Face Down Beach Pillow
PODillow Face Down Beach Pillow

Lay comfortably with the PODillow Face Down Beach Pillow ($25). It has secret compartments for your phone, keys, and wallet and is made of a soft, durable foam. If you get tired of reading, you can lay face down comfortably on this pick. Get that quick nap.

PODillow Face Down Beach Pillow
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
LA-Wedge - Beach Headrest and Accessory Bag
LA-Wedge - Beach Headrest and Accessory Bag

The LA-Wedge - Beach Headrest and Accessory Bag ($26) will position you at the perfect angle for reading. While you relax, you can store your valuables in the pillow's compartment to protect them from overheating or getting lost. When you're done, you can pick up the pillow and carry it like bag with the strap.

LA-Wedge - Beach Headrest and Accessory Bag
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tillow Oversized Beach Towel with Pillow
Tillow Oversized Beach Towel with Pillow

The less you have to lug to the beach, the better. The Tillow Oversized Beach Towel with Pillow ($30) contains a built-in pillow so you can rest your head comfortably on your towel. It includes a water-resistant pocket to store your phone or keys.

Tillow Oversized Beach Towel with Pillow
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tomshoo Foldable Double Sided Flocking Inflatable Pillow Portable Suede Fabric Cushion
Tomshoo Foldable Double Sided Flocking Inflatable Pillow Portable Suede Fabric Cushion

The Tomshoo Foldable Double Sided Flocking Inflatable Pillow Portable Suede Fabric Cushion ($8) is ideal for outdoor fun. It's made of suede, which makes it extracomfortable, and it can also be folded into a tiny pouch. Deflate it when the day is over and stash it away.

Tomshoo Foldable Double Sided Flocking Inflatable Pillow Portable Suede Fabric
$8
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Camp Solutions Camping Travel Inflatable Pillow
Camp Solutions Camping Travel Inflatable Pillow

The Camp Solutions Camping Travel Inflatable Pillow ($12) can be adjusted for different heights allowing you to read easily. It's ultralight and machine washable, so you can clean it after a long day outdoors.

Camp Solutions Camping Travel Inflatable Pillow
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath and Beyond Memory Foam Lounge and Pillow Collection in Aruba Blue
Bed Bath and Beyond Memory Foam Lounge and Pillow Collection in Aruba Blue

Bring memory foam with you to the beach! The Memory Foam Lounge and Pillow Collection in Aruba Blue ($13) comes in the prettiest color to match your oceanic surrounding and will help you relax. It's also ultrasoft.

Memory Foam Lounge and Pillow Collection in Aruba Blue
$13
from bedbathandbeyond.com
Buy Now
AirStreem Pillow - Inflatable Travel Pillow for Beach
AirStreem Pillow - Inflatable Travel Pillow for Beach

For compact traveling, try an inflatable pillow. The AirStreem Pillow - Inflatable Travel Pillow for Beach ($20) is easily inflated, and the mesh material allows air to flow through so it doesn't overheat.

AirStreem Pillow - Inflatable Travel Pillow for Beach
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
O2Cool Boca Chaise Pillow
O2Cool Boca Chaise Pillow

Losing your phone in the sand is a nightmare. The O2Cool Boca Chaise Pillow ($21) comes with a handy pocket so you'll never misplace it again. It's also extra absorbent so you won't have to worry about it getting wet.

O2Cool Boca Chaise Pillow
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hikenture Inflatable Pillows for Camping
Hikenture Inflatable Pillows for Camping

A beach pillow shouldn't add any weight to your bag. The Hikenture Inflatable Pillows for Camping ($15) is light and compact and supercomfortable. It's easy to inflate and can be folded into a tiny pack in seconds.

Hikenture Inflatable Pillows for Camping
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nuolux Inflatable Pillow
Nuolux Inflatable Pillow

The Nuolux Inflatable Pillow ($8) will support your neck while you catch up on your juicy beach read. This affordable option will get you the comfort you need in a small pouch.

Nuolux Inflatable Pillow
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
