The 10 Most Spectacular Holiday Light Displays Across America

Forget peppermint lattes and all-things gingerbread. If you ask me, there's no better way to revel in the holiday spirit than by feasting your eyes on some spectacular light displays. And fortunately, during this time of year, America has endless with festive illumination.

So if you, too, are seeking decked-out destinations to brighten up your Christmas, look no further, as we've rounded up the top 10 places to visit across the country. No matter if you fancy totally tacky or boastfully beautiful, the displays ahead are sure to make even Santa proud, not to mention Clark Griswold!

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Columbus, OH
Trail of Lights in Austin, TX
The Lights of Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, NY
Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore, AL
Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" in Duluth, MN
Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans, Louisiana
Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden in Boothbay, ME
Tanglewood Festival of Lights in Clemmons, North Carolina
Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens in Denver, CO
Festival of Lights in Riverside, CA
