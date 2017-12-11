 Skip Nav
The World's Top 10 Most Glamorous Cities to Ring in the New Year

To ring in 2018, we've hunted down some of the world's most glamorous cities to celebrate the new year. These celebrated cities across the globe offer a rich variety of culture, music, and ambiance. Raise your Champagne glasses, and get ready to feel alive with breathtaking views, burlesque shows, and caviar this New Year's Eve.

Los Angeles
Paris
Madrid
Istanbul
New Orleans
Milan
Rome
Berlin
Zurich
Las Vegas
