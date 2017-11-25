 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
28 Easy, Glam Hair and Makeup Ideas to Kick Off Holiday Party Season
Holiday Beauty
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
Holiday Beauty
Huda Beauty Will Launch Mini Shadow Palettes For Half the Price of Desert Dusk
Game of Thrones
This Swatch of Storybook's Khaleesi-Esque Lipstick Looks Totally Fire
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
28 Easy, Glam Hair and Makeup Ideas to Kick Off Holiday Party Season

Whether you start the day after Thanksgiving or wait until it's officially December, the marathon of holiday parties is about to begin. What this means for your social calendar is that you pretty much get a month-long free pass to load up on the sparkle, try every updo saved to your Pinterest boards, and finally practice those makeup tutorial looks that didn't quite work for the office. With the exception of the few self-care Sundays that you should give yourself to regroup, here's a month's worth of celeb-inspired, easy-to-re-create holiday looks to get you through the festivities.

Chanel Iman
Nina Dobrev
Kate Mara
Millie Bobby Brown
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Yara Shahidi
Cynthia Erivo
Bella Hadid
Bozoma Saint John
Angela Sarafyan
Tessa Thompson
LaLa Anthony
Issa Rae
Joan Smalls
Kate Mara
Serayah McNeill
Cara Delevingne
Zendaya
Rihanna
Margot Robbie
Blake Lively
Amy Adams
Gigi Hadid
Jennifer Lawrence
Hailey Baldwin
Chrissy Teigen
Dakota Johnson
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hair How ToHoliday BeautyCelebrity HairstylesBeauty TrendsHairstylesBeauty How ToNew Year's EveCelebrity MakeupHolidayMakeup
Holiday Beauty
Do You Think This New Melt Cosmetics Lipstick Looks Like Dijon Mustard?
by Alaina Demopoulos
Xyrena Basic Bitch Perfume
Beauty News
Raise Your Hand If You Feel Personally Victimized by This Basic B*tch Perfume
by Alaina Demopoulos
Best MAC Cosmetics Collaborations
Nostalgia
230 of the Best Collaboration Products MAC Has Ever Created
by Emily Orofino
Best Natural and Organic Beauty Brands
Beauty News
Here Are the Best Natural and Organic Beauty Brands You Should Know About
by Wendy Gould
ColourPop Holiday 2017 Collection
Holiday Beauty
Shop Every Single Item From ColourPop's Glorious Holiday 2017 Collection
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds