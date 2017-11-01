 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Rainy Day Activities
5 Adventurous Activities That Make the Most of a Rainy Day
13 DIYs to Make Your Car Seem Like New Again

Give your car that new-car smell (and look!) with smart detailing DIYs. These car cleaners and fresheners cost basically nothing to make, and you'll love how easily the 13 crafts ahead come together. No matter the time of year, it's always a good idea to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape so you're ready for the next road trip or whatever's around the boulevard bend.

Smell Great
New Tires
Window Defogger
Naturally Clean Seat Belts
Better Leather
Emergency Kit
Seat Assistance
Coffee Filter Helper
Child Car Seat
Car Seat Cleaner
Buff Headlights
Upholstery Cleaner
Shining Car
