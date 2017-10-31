 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
Halloween
31 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Women
Budget Tips
28 Last-Minute DIY Halloween Costumes
Step Up Your Game! Here Are the Best Halloween Costumes We've Seen This Year

Halloween-lovers have really outdone themselves. Since the holiday falls sadly on a Tuesday this year, costume parties galore were thrown the weekend leading up to the 31st, and people definitely got creative. From scary and punny to full of pop culture nods and overtly political, these are our favorite costumes we've seen . . . so far.

