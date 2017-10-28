Amazon Just Launched Its Handmade Gift Shop! Here Are 16 of the Best Picks

With the holidays fast approaching, Amazon just launched its Handmade Gift Shop, which offers customers a selection of thousands of handcrafted items for any occasion. If you're unfamiliar with Amazon Handmade, it first launched in 2015 and has since grown to over 10 categories of handmade and personalized items, including jewelry, stationery, home, and now clothing, shoes, and pet supplies.

Choose from hundreds of thousands of products made from artisans around the world. And the best part? Buying last-minute gifts has never been easier with Prime-eligible selections.

See 16 of our favorite picks ahead!