Amazon Just Launched Its Handmade Gift Shop! Here Are 16 of the Best Picks

With the holidays fast approaching, Amazon just launched its Handmade Gift Shop, which offers customers a selection of thousands of handcrafted items for any occasion. If you're unfamiliar with Amazon Handmade, it first launched in 2015 and has since grown to over 10 categories of handmade and personalized items, including jewelry, stationery, home, and now clothing, shoes, and pet supplies.

Choose from hundreds of thousands of products made from artisans around the world. And the best part? Buying last-minute gifts has never been easier with Prime-eligible selections.

See 16 of our favorite picks ahead!

Champagne Vibes Women's Tee
$19
Buy Now
Hand-Knitted Beanie in Yellow
$31
Buy Now
Dainty Silver Bar Custom Name or Initial Necklace
$26
Buy Now
Handmade Neon Glass Wall Light
$145
Buy Now
Personalized Wine Glass
$16
Buy Now
Canvas Weekender Bag
$95
Buy Now
Wooden Cell Phone Stand For Desk
$25
Buy Now
Cosmetic Bag
$20
Buy Now
Portland, OR, Skyline Print
$12
Buy Now
Felt and Leather Laptop Messenger Bag
$80
Buy Now
Personalized Wine-Shaped Cutting Board With Monogram
$30
Buy Now
Personalized Stationery Set
$15
Buy Now
Personalized Wooden Flask
$25
Buy Now
Test Tube Flower Bud Vase Set
$20
Buy Now
Joy Bath & Body Kit
$58
Buy Now
Leather Pocket Journal Cover
$51
Buy Now
