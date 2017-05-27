4 Editor-Approved, Multitasking Products to Make Your Life Easier

What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Felix Wong

You know you've discovered a beauty MVP when it has the power of a cleanser, scrub, toner, and mask all in one.

"Whether I've just wrapped an intense workout or I'm arriving home after a long night, these Olay Daily Facials not only remove dirt, oil, and makeup from my face when activated by water, they also exfoliate and hydrate my skin for a complexion that looks good enough to go makeup-free." — Rebecca Brown, native editor, Beauty