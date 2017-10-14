 Skip Nav
Dubai's Luxury Hotel Is Downright Ridiculous — Wait Until You See the Amenities
The Best Places in New York to See the Most Beautiful Fall Leaves

There's just something downright magical about the Fall season. It's crisp and cozy, bursting with pumpkin everything, and a colorful palette of dazzling Autumn goodness. Sure, you can embrace Fall anywhere, but not like you can in upstate New York. Autumn in the Adirondacks is the classic Fall experience — one best explored on a weekend road trip, of course. With the best cider doughnuts on hand, you can find yourself in a prime viewing spot as the sun illuminates the foliage to level 12/10 gloriousness. So, here's a gift-wrapped itinerary for the ultimate Fall road trip guide in the Adirondacks.

Lakeside Farms
Paradox Brewery
The Bark Eater Inn
Mount Jo Sunset
Big Slide Brewery
Cascade Mountain Sunrise
Noon Mark Diner
Autumn Admiration 101
Glamping
Bolton Beans Diner
Lake George, New York
Shelving Rock Falls
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds