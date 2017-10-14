The Best Places in New York to See the Most Beautiful Fall Leaves

There's just something downright magical about the Fall season. It's crisp and cozy, bursting with pumpkin everything, and a colorful palette of dazzling Autumn goodness. Sure, you can embrace Fall anywhere, but not like you can in upstate New York. Autumn in the Adirondacks is the classic Fall experience — one best explored on a weekend road trip, of course. With the best cider doughnuts on hand, you can find yourself in a prime viewing spot as the sun illuminates the foliage to level 12/10 gloriousness. So, here's a gift-wrapped itinerary for the ultimate Fall road trip guide in the Adirondacks.